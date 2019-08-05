First Personal Financial Services Has Lowered Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake; DRONE DELIVERY CDA COMMON SHARES (TAKOF) Shorts Lowered By 0.2%

DRONE DELIVERY CDA CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had a decrease of 0.2% in short interest. TAKOF’s SI was 789,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.2% from 791,000 shares previously. With 46,000 avg volume, 17 days are for DRONE DELIVERY CDA CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)’s short sellers to cover TAKOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.0013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7366. About 15,340 shares traded. Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Personal Financial Services decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 8.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Personal Financial Services sold 3,736 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The First Personal Financial Services holds 40,255 shares with $6.43 million value, down from 43,991 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $50.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 2.27M shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform for retailers, service organizations, and government agencies in Canada. The company has market cap of $126.35 million. It offers Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to a clients home or business location. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92 million for 14.07 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

