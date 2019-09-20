First Personal Financial Services Has Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $357,777 as Stock Declined; Conestoga Capital Advisors Boosted Its Sps Commerce (SPSC) Holding by $11.81 Million as Market Value Rose

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 115,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 658,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.28 million, up from 542,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 260,463 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, down from 593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 33.24% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 15/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: AMAZON APPEARS TO FIND STRIP DISTRICT APPEALING; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,474 shares to 101,496 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,104 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

