First Personal Financial Services Has Lowered Badger Meter (BMI) Holding by $420,420; Share Value Declined; Ci Investments Has Cut Newmont Mining (NEM) Position by $32.34 Million as Valuation Declined

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 7,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,159 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 43,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 21,045 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 88.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 924,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,550 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 2.34M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Stocks Pull Back But Eye Weekly Wins – Schaeffers Research” on July 05, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Precious Metals Weekly Round-Up: Gold Dips Ahead of US Jobs Report – Investing News Network” published on July 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I’m Fully Loaded On Barrick Gold – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ball Corporation (BLL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 322,060 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $324.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $221.33 million for 35.61 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $301,788 activity. The insider Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 1,250 shares worth $42,663. $122,605 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Gottesfeld Stephen P on Friday, January 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 7,230 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jpmorgan Chase holds 2.03M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 0% or 12,709 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bluemountain Cap Management Lc holds 0.07% or 181,351 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,819 shares. 2.57 million are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Semper Augustus Invests Ltd Liability has 174,526 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability holds 17,866 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 6,589 shares. Arga Investment Management Ltd Partnership reported 43,725 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moody National Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,247 shares.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,404 shares to 50,393 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Incorporated holds 0% or 4,289 shares. Moreover, Carroll Associates Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 1,150 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 0% or 18,600 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). D E Shaw & Co holds 34,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Department reported 1,200 shares. Usca Ria Ltd holds 0.08% or 6,503 shares. 19,369 are owned by Raymond James And Associate. 12,401 are held by Virtu. Blair William And Il holds 7,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Com has 0.02% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6,037 shares stake. Trust Of Vermont reported 600 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,842 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 26,731 shares.

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “G.research, LLC 29th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium – Business Wire” on December 28, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Meeusen to Retire as Badger Meter CEO; Bockhorst Named as Successor – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “G. research, LLC 29th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium – Business Wire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Badger Meter: Things Are Getting Difficult – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2016 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BMI’s profit will be $13.68 million for 30.99 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $936,466 activity. 5,854 shares valued at $346,276 were sold by JOHNSON RICHARD E on Friday, February 8.