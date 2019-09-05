First Personal Financial Services Has Lifted Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by $1.42 Million as Share Price Declined; As Manpowergroup (MAN) Stock Value Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Trimmed Its Holding by $437,962

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 2.23M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 5,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 12,411 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 17,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 548,904 shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 12/03/2018 – Singapore 2Q Manpower Net Employment Outlook at 16% (Table); 20/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Hong Kong Recognized as Industry Leader for Doing Well by Doing Good; 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 21.46% or $0.53 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $114.41 million for 10.45 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.78 million were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. 274,473 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. United Automobile Association owns 10,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,765 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. 11,891 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us, a New York-based fund reported 8,280 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Envestnet Asset Management owns 16,843 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw invested in 0.08% or 729,649 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 1.62M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Burney Com reported 13,642 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Euclidean Techs Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.05% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 31,113 shares to 36,069 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 39,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Assocs reported 122,918 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.14% or 358,297 shares. 26,451 are owned by Mufg Americas Holdg Corp. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3.28 million shares. 31,612 are held by Fulton Bancorp Na. Farmers And Merchants Invests has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 15,657 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 122,799 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.18% or 25,144 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration stated it has 14,800 shares. Perkins Coie Com holds 1,889 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.9% or 157,267 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Hawaiian Bancshares invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Suncoast Equity Mngmt stated it has 3.96% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

