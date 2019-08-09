First Personal Financial Services Has Lifted Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake by $666,927; Shares Declined; Prudential Financial Position in W P Carey (WPC) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 14,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 27,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.29. About 561,261 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 1.27M shares traded or 74.18% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table)

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 16,890 shares to 3,603 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,694 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 39,227 shares to 58,232 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 195,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Llc has invested 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Andra Ap holds 75,900 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 3,100 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 4,147 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 Incorporated has 0.99% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 665,690 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 74,246 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 5,646 shares. Moreover, Cls Ltd has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Private Co Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,517 shares. Gruss And Communications holds 4.08% or 49,777 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,500 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

