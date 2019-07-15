First Personal Financial Services Has Lifted Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Value Rose; Garrison Financial Holds Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $152.25. About 240,469 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.92. About 3.65M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,068 shares to 20,480 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,598 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Prtnrs Llc reported 67,516 shares. Alps has 4,128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.11% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cibc Asset Management owns 41,729 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rdl Inc has 3.11% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Missouri-based Century Companies has invested 0.19% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Congress Asset Management Co Ma invested in 0.79% or 456,025 shares. Asset One Ltd has 75,182 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 41,342 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,970 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wms Ltd Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Rhode Island-based Washington Tru has invested 0.77% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 67,400 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Renoworks Launches FastTrack for Roofing Contractors Nasdaq:VRSK – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “P/C Insurers Report Strong First-Quarter Underwriting Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Beats Revenues – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verisk Analytics’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) Share Price Gain Of 142% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas holds 158,586 shares. Assetmark holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 122,218 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 553,877 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vantage Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 8.47% or 819,291 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Holderness Invs has 0.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,531 shares. 92,819 are owned by Woodstock Corp. Destination Wealth invested in 1.59% or 254,377 shares. Patten Group Inc has invested 0.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New England & Retirement Group Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 20,190 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 151,802 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. 11,166 are owned by Cumberland Partners.