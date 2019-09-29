First Personal Financial Services Has Lifted Holding in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) as Share Price Declined; As Washington Federal (WAFD) Stock Price Rose, Segall Bryant & Hamill Upped by $1.73 Million Its Holding

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Washington Federal Inc (WAFD) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 50,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 526,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.40M, up from 475,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Washington Federal Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 275,642 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD); 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 71.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 21,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 51,281 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, up from 29,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 307,622 were accumulated by Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 38,138 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 118,483 shares. Victory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 13,856 shares. 13,223 are owned by Conning. Forte Limited Liability Adv invested in 0.39% or 19,060 shares. Field And Main Financial Bank owns 450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jensen Investment Mgmt reported 4.38 million shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 20,571 shares. Regions Corporation holds 161,344 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 16,472 shares. Smith Salley & Associate holds 1.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 128,676 shares. 4,986 are held by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant -1.2% on slashed FY outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 64,666 shares to 541,753 shares, valued at $44.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 59,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,484 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold WAFD shares while 77 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 65.32 million shares or 2.18% less from 66.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Dean Ltd Liability Corp holds 103,990 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 71,534 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 162,654 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 165,370 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 21,291 shares. Smith Graham Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.88% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 232,871 shares. 97,566 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Private Ocean Lc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 58,383 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 703,643 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust accumulated 1,334 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 81,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Washington Federal’s (WAFD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Costs Rise – Zacks.com” on April 16, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Washington Federal Bank Announces the Appointment of Former Executive Linda Brower to its Board of Directors – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Washington Federal Expands in Idaho Acquiring Bodybuilding.com Property – Business Wire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Washington Federal Announces a Quick 90-Day Interest-Free Loan to Help Americans During the Federal Government Shutdown – Business Wire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Federal (WAFD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.