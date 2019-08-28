First Personal Financial Services Has Lifted Holding in China Mobile Limited (CHL) as Market Value Declined; Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Share Price Rose While Hartline Investment Cut Stake by $1.02 Million

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 524,593 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.51. About 516,117 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,644 shares to 36,159 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 8,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,466 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

