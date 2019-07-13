First Personal Financial Services Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $318,348; Bokf Lowered Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stake by $550,851 as Share Price Declined

Bokf decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 26,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, down from 71,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 2.31 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 30/04/2018 – McCann Study Finds Three-quarters of Canadian Women Say There is No Gender Equality in the Workplace; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile; 05/03/2018 34% of Generation Z Social Media Users Have Quit Social Media Entirely; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/03/2018 – MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 476,435 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments owns 16 shares. Ballentine Ltd holds 0.1% or 16,815 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 219,184 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt invested 2.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Colorado-based Paragon Mgmt Limited has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ibis Ptnrs Llp reported 3.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pointstate Limited Partnership reported 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx owns 21,784 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Assetmark holds 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 122,218 shares. Winfield Associates has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prudential Public Ltd reported 1.18M shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Df Dent & Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 1,605 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $451 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 16,890 shares to 3,603 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,159 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 10,398 shares. 48,826 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Limited Com. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% or 349,219 shares in its portfolio. Group Inc Inc owns 0.06% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 735,504 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.03% or 5.37 million shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,379 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.28M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Assetmark holds 485,364 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 79,874 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 1.87 million shares. Parkside State Bank invested in 0% or 76 shares. 879,046 were accumulated by Amer Century. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) owns 19,160 shares. Alphamark Advsrs holds 2,684 shares. Parametrica Mgmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 12,700 shares.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. IPG’s profit will be $170.30M for 13.51 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,274 shares to 160,638 shares, valued at $11.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. 8,650 shares were bought by THOMAS DAVID M, worth $199,988 on Tuesday, April 30.