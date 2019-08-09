First Personal Financial Services Has Increased Its Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Stake by $1.42 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Northpointe Capital Decreased Its Holding

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.55. About 2.22 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 40.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 53,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 80,013 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 133,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 8.69M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,165 are owned by Rosenbaum Jay D. Cim Ltd has 3.36% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 1.61 million shares in its portfolio. Penobscot reported 0.31% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Grimes Incorporated stated it has 99,526 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). U S Global Investors reported 0.24% stake. Renaissance Gru Limited Company invested in 1.02% or 353,640 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.86 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cumberland Advsr invested in 23,390 shares or 0.59% of the stock. 1,400 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 581 shares. Landscape Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Weatherly Asset Management LP has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,355 shares.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,644 shares to 36,159 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,694 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,602 shares to 83,465 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 16,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).