First Personal Financial Services Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $400,995 as Share Value Rose; As Radius Health (RDUS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $480,000

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 997,049 shares traded or 95.30% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74 million, down from 68,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $266.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 61,400 shares to 205,011 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zogenix Inc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

