First Personal Financial Services Has Decreased Holding in Deere & Co (DE) by $594,024 as Stock Price Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Kingdon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $5.67 Million

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 3,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 40,255 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 43,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.05 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.99 million, up from 10,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Gp Inc Inc invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 34 are held by Contravisory Inv Incorporated. Botty Invsts Limited Liability holds 6.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 11,516 shares. Moreover, Grassi Invest Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lee Danner & Bass invested 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Permanens Ltd Partnership has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 854 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 80,100 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP holds 2.86% or 49,634 shares. Vgi Prtnrs Pty owns 95,693 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 4.24 million shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grisanti Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,138 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1,022 shares. 29,066 were reported by Ajo Ltd Partnership.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ramaco Res Inc by 188,718 shares to 276,246 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,521 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $674.08 million for 18.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere: Wait For It – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Energy de-listed by NYSE, to start trading on OTCQX – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.