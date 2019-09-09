First Personal Financial Services Has Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Holding as Share Price Rose; Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Shareholder Stonehill Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $4.30 Million as Valuation Rose

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 12,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 8,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 20,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 37.41 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Efficiency Ratio 60%; 17/03/2018 – silew: Exclusive: Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for listing roles – sources LONDON (Reuters); 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With Their Values; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 345,216 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28 billion for 10.49 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,475 are owned by Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Company. Gladius Cap LP holds 0% or 72,957 shares in its portfolio. Chem Bank has invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raymond James Svcs reported 2.47M shares stake. Asset Management One Ltd stated it has 4.86M shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 1.03% or 22.45 million shares. Menora Mivtachim invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argent Tru accumulated 225,795 shares. Uss Inv Mgmt accumulated 2.50M shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg has invested 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.41% or 654,239 shares in its portfolio. Saturna stated it has 8,113 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hexavest owns 4.58 million shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe, Ohio-based fund reported 18,224 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc reported 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

