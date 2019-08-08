First Personal Financial Services Has Cut Its Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $540,980 as Stock Price Rose; Poplar Forest Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $10.97 Million as Share Price Rose

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 54,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 6,368 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64,000, down from 60,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 75.50M shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – EXPECTS PROCEEDS OF $5 BLN – $10 BLN DURING 2018 FROM INDUSTRIAL DISPOSITIONS; 12/03/2018 – GE Canceled 2015 Equity Awards for Top Executives – Proxy; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 09/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS -SOURCES$GE; 21/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Railroad Business; 10/04/2018 – KP ENERGY LTD KPEN.BO – TIED UP WITH GE RENEWABLES INDIA FOR DEVELOPING WIND POWER PROJECT OF 300 MW AT GUJARAT; 09/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Profit $2.745B, Up 15%; 12/04/2018 – GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 138,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 696,572 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.39 million, down from 835,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 1.77 million shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 39,083 shares. Parsons Ri holds 61,678 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 436,711 are held by Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aldebaran holds 0.35% or 49,591 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.38% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 408,441 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 22,418 shares. Regal Advsr Lc invested in 72,363 shares. Thompson Inv reported 1.89% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Spc Inc owns 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 28,275 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bessemer Grp owns 238,705 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M Holding Secs stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 3,476 shares to 30,417 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.36 million shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $58.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 569,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).