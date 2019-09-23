First Personal Financial Services Has Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose; Alpine Partners Vi Continues to Hold Holding in Finjan Hldgs (FNJN)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 68,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.48. About 7.29 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (FNJN) by 243.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 524,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.81% . The institutional investor held 739,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 215,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Finjan Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.36M market cap company. The stock increased 5.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 32,599 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has declined 47.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 21/03/2018 – Blue Coat Systems LLC vs Finjan, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/21/2018; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q Net $42.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Finjan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNJN); 22/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS ITS SUBSIDIARY FINJAN, INC HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CARBON BLACK; 22/03/2018 – Finjan Files a Patent Infringement Complaint Against Carbon Black, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Finjan Announces $10 M Shr Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 – Finjan Delivers Strong Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs accumulated 45,513 shares. Eos Ltd Partnership holds 21,620 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Ar Asset invested in 13,800 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability stated it has 272,443 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Chemung Canal Tru has 148,392 shares for 4.62% of their portfolio. 19,231 were reported by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.46 million shares. Signature Estate & Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 43,822 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership invested 5.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag A Associates Incorporated invested in 183,905 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Modera Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,135 shares. Ironwood Management accumulated 4,127 shares. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 1.79 million shares or 1.95% of the stock. Btr Capital Mngmt has 182,200 shares for 4.55% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 43,250 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,474 shares to 101,496 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 19,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 626,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

