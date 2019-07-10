First Personal Financial Services Has Boosted Holding in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH); Walmart (WMT) Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increased Its Stake

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 6,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,061 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 27,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $112.66. About 2.99M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/03/2018 – MASSMART RAMPING UP PAN-AFRICAN EXPANSION WITH AROUND 20 NEW STORES OUTSIDE SOUTH AFRICA IN NEXT 3 YRS – CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BUYOUT FIRMS ADVENT, GP INVESTMENTS AND ACON DELIVERED NON-BINDING BIDS IN JANUARY FOR MAJORITY STAKE IN WALMART’S BRAZIL UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Nandita Bose: Scoop: Tesco veteran Simon Belsham to head Walmart’s; 04/05/2018 – India’s Flipkart approves $15 bln stake sale to Walmart-led group – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews bet on India with $16bn Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of MSBAM 2014-C17; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $30,260 MLN VS $27,097 MLN; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 2.46M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,124 shares to 27,429 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,241 shares, and cut its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Walmart Analyst: Fintech Platform PhonePe Could Be Worth Almost As Much As Flipkart – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart to relist minority stake in Seiyu – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Walmart Has Already Lost Its Battle With Amazon – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Kroger a Value Play or a Falling Knife? – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Munster: Walmart Should ‘Dump’ Amazon’s Shipping Playbook – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakworth Cap Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,810 shares. Asset Mngmt Grp has 0.34% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,642 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 50,885 were reported by Matarin Mngmt Llc. Bartlett Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 5,691 shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 0.55% or 29,899 shares. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H And has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Provise Management Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bragg Financial Advisors Incorporated invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 410,234 shares. Park National Oh holds 18,397 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.34% or 22,172 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Comml Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hamel Associate Inc holds 4.18% or 95,538 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.64% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 1.66M shares.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares to 8,694 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,255 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $953,186 activity. 838 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $54,470 were sold by Telesmanic Robert. $11,429 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $1.16 million was made by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q1 Earnings Beat, Trims ’18 Revenue Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cognizant to Acquire Zenith Technologies, a Leader in Life Sciences Manufacturing Technology Services – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,934 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Forte Cap Limited Liability Adv holds 0.65% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 24,860 shares. Moreover, Harvest has 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Natl Pension Serv holds 0.18% or 635,040 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 3,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office invested in 396 shares. Element Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 376,235 shares. Duncker Streett & Communication owns 0.37% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 21,970 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd holds 0% or 29,612 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has 0.38% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 34,906 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Texas-based Carlson Capital LP has invested 0.42% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.98M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 6,750 were accumulated by Bluecrest Management Limited.