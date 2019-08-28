First Personal Financial Services Decreased Nucor (NUE) Stake by $501,352 as Market Value Declined; Selz Capital Has Raised Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $27.25 Million as Share Price Rose

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 8,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 65,466 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 74,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 883,058 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.54. About 12.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.34 million for 11.14 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

