First Personal Financial Services Decreased Its Position in Nucor (NUE) by $501,352; Groesbeck Investment Management Lowered Stake in Micron Technology Com Com (MU) by $377,200

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 8,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,466 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 74,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 1.51M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 21.94 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.35 million for 13.14 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,631 shares to 30,944 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 3,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 284 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Communications holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 2,959 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 507,784 shares. Wilsey Asset has invested 5.09% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 1St Source Financial Bank reported 0.07% stake. Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 0.08% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 8,067 were reported by Charter Tru Co. Adage Capital Partners Group Ltd Liability holds 385,762 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.08% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 29,910 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability invested in 469,830 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory, a Colorado-based fund reported 10,817 shares. California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 24,172 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.07% or 32,975 shares. James Invest reported 370,097 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Finance Services has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability has 117 shares. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 219 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 505,611 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 59,200 shares. Boston Llc owns 14,348 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Checchi Advisers Lc holds 5,126 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 361,648 shares or 0.04% of the stock.