First Personal Financial Services Decreased Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $331,371; Huntsman (HUN) Shareholder Eqis Capital Management Lowered Holding

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 12,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 8,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 20,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 50.97 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS $42 MLN PENALTY IS LARGEST NEW YORK STATE RECOVERY IN CONNECTION WITH AN ELECTRONIC TRADING INVESTIGATION; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 14,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 26,611 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 41,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 2.12M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 13,077 shares to 13,527 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 55,178 shares to 78,325 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 47,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).