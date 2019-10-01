First Personal Financial Services Cut Ansys (ANSS) Holding By $548,148; Crown Crafts (CRWS)’s Sentiment Is 0.64

Crown Crafts Inc (CRWS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.66, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 9 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 14 reduced and sold their equity positions in Crown Crafts Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.35 million shares, down from 3.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Crown Crafts Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

First Personal Financial Services decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 9.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Personal Financial Services sold 2,687 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The First Personal Financial Services holds 27,022 shares with $5.54 million value, down from 29,709 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $18.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 165,228 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) 16% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS To Host Investor Day On September 12, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANSYS acquires auto tech company – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Most Consumers Believe Self-Driving Cars Will Outperform Humans Within a Decade According to ANSYS Survey – GuruFocus.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS Multiphysics Solutions Achieve Certification on TSMC N5P and N6 Process Technologies – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 5.31% above currents $218.98 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, September 16. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, September 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.

First Personal Financial Services increased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 3,863 shares to 44,118 valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2. It also upped Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 11,474 shares and now owns 101,496 shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was raised too.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 54.75 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Com has 2,748 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Colonial Tru Advsr owns 4,735 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.28% or 456,544 shares. Bell National Bank reported 3,429 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 3,263 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 5,831 shares. Invesco owns 904,443 shares. Citigroup holds 64,618 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Harbour Management And Counsel Lc has invested 1.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Greenleaf invested in 0.02% or 6,619 shares. Stephens Inv Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 17,212 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gru has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, Arkansas-based fund reported 26,994 shares.

More notable recent Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Crown Crafts, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Days Left Until Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Crown Crafts, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRWS) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Crown Crafts, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CRWS) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Crafts, Inc. Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Crown Crafts, Inc. for 979,506 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 192,840 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. has 0.14% invested in the company for 93,900 shares. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,140 shares.

Crown Crafts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $61.73 million. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including crib and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats and floor mats; disposable cup labels, toilet seat covers, and changing mats; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily to mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, Internet accounts, and wholesale clubs through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives.