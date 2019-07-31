First Personal Financial Services Continues to Hold Holding in China Mobile Limited (CHL); Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Nike (NKE) Position by $1.80 Million

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 635,707 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 21,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 274,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.15M, up from 253,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 4.53 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 745,764 shares to 855,102 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 119,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,890 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares to 40,255 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,694 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).