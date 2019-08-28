First Personal Financial Services Boosted Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake by $666,927 as Stock Value Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined While Adage Capital Partners Gp Cut Its Stake

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 159,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.09M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 2.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 327,676 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares to 6,368 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,694 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Gru accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 9,578 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 50.42M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. West Family Investments reported 23,240 shares stake. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,160 shares. Woodstock reported 110,304 shares. Comm Bancorporation owns 1.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.50M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 34,403 shares. Greenwood Gearhart, Arkansas-based fund reported 120,600 shares. Virtu Financial stated it has 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 143,190 are owned by Middleton And Incorporated Ma. Capital Mngmt Ltd has 120,848 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.95M shares. Payden Rygel stated it has 1.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.42% or 17.16 million shares.