First Personal Financial Services Boosted Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $1.11 Million; Csat Investment Advisory LP Lowered Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $957,513 as Shares Rose

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 89,243 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10M, up from 69,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 9,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $672,000, down from 23,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore And Il owns 5,567 shares. Buckhead Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 2,600 are owned by Atwood & Palmer. 153,431 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va. Investment Counsel invested in 37,495 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership accumulated 411,670 shares. Css Limited Liability Com Il stated it has 4,297 shares. Van Strum And Towne has invested 0.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Todd Asset Management Ltd holds 0.71% or 455,973 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability owns 5,507 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Guyasuta Inv Advsr has 44,558 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 1.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Partners Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 71,836 shares. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.35% or 42,857 shares. Montgomery Mgmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.39% or 12,300 shares. Cortland Advisers reported 554,563 shares stake. First Personal Fincl Service invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oarsman Cap has 78,459 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa accumulated 1.41% or 175,191 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 254,582 shares. Check Cap Mgmt Ca invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bahamas-based Pictet Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sageworth Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.97 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 461,525 shares or 0.37% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 4.72 million shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.