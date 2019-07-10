First of Long Island (FLIC) to pay $0.17 on Jul 22, 2019; Zwj Investment Counsel Raised Its Cbs New (CBS) Holding

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) is expected to pay $0.17 on Jul 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:FLIC) shareholders before Jul 11, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. First of Long Island Corp’s current price of $21.67 translates into 0.78% yield. First of Long Island Corp’s dividend has Jul 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 51,943 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 8.04% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 70.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc acquired 89,531 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock declined 1.22%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 215,755 shares with $10.26M value, up from 126,224 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $19.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.60M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 27/03/2018 – Documentary maker Alex Gibney tees up new Tiger Woods biography; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants; 06/03/2018 – CBS: EXPANDING STREAMING SERVICE TO CANADA AND AUSTRALIA FIRST; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 16/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Seeks to Head Off CBS’s Power Play: DealBook Briefing; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 14/05/2018 – CBS POTENTIAL OFFER REVEALED IT CBS LAWSUIT FILED EARLIER; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Places ‘BBB’ Rating On CBS Corp. On CreditWatch Neg

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 69,142 shares to 406,077 valued at $33.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) stake by 124,214 shares and now owns 607,812 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Could a CBS-Viacom Merger Create a New Streaming Giant? – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Adobe Beats on Cloud Performance, CBS Reportedly Making a New Play for Viacom – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 11,712 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5,798 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,679 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Lc owns 20 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 330 shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Ltd Liability owns 0.41% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 29,302 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Guyasuta Inc invested in 0.02% or 4,325 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 5,797 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 52,246 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth owns 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 7,112 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4,364 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 532,959 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 4,946 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CBS has $72 highest and $54 lowest target. $61’s average target is 16.61% above currents $52.31 stock price. CBS had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Guggenheim. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) earned “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Monday, February 11. Moffett Nathanson upgraded CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) on Thursday, January 17 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces CEO Succession – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold The First of Long Island Corporation shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) or 11,021 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 1,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crawford Counsel stated it has 104,446 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Citigroup owns 6,105 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Rbf Capital Ltd Company invested 0.04% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Comerica State Bank reported 0.01% stake. 10,438 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc. Parametric Associate Lc holds 19,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0% or 13,000 shares. Us Bancshares De invested in 14,933 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 32,631 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 34,624 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $63,373 activity. The insider VITTORIO MICHAEL N sold 3,000 shares worth $63,373.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding firm for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $538.08 million. The Company’s deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans.