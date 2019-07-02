First of Long Island (FLIC) to pay $0.17 on Jul 22, 2019; Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio (NXN)’s Sentiment Is 1

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) is expected to pay $0.17 on Jul 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:FLIC) shareholders before Jul 11, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. First of Long Island Corp’s current price of $21.18 translates into 0.80% yield. First of Long Island Corp’s dividend has Jul 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.48% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 150,457 shares traded or 162.51% up from the average. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 8.04% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites

Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio (NXN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 4 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 4 reduced and sold positions in Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio. The investment professionals in our database now own: 281,269 shares, down from 296,793 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold The First of Long Island Corporation shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 12,936 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) reported 615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic L P accumulated 45,715 shares. 17,262 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Jpmorgan Chase And Comm invested in 0% or 6,183 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 60,310 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Price Michael F owns 85,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability owns 26,997 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Com owns 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 11,021 shares. Rbf Ltd Llc invested in 15,750 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 1,524 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Banc Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 264,475 shares.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding firm for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $527.40 million. The Company’s deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products. It has a 13.07 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $63,373 activity. VITTORIO MICHAEL N also sold $63,373 worth of The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) shares.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 188,687 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 11,539 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,663 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 38,935 shares.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $53.30 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 20.83 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 8,161 shares traded or 67.17% up from the average. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) has risen 6.92% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.49% the S&P500.