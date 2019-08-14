First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Both First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.10 N/A 0.76 21.17 Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 33 1.91 N/A 3.44 10.02

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Northwest Bancorp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. First Northwest Bancorp’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Flagstar Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6% Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

First Northwest Bancorp’s current beta is 0.49 and it happens to be 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.7% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are First Northwest Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36% Flagstar Bancorp Inc. -0.78% 3.45% -2.52% 13.16% 0.79% 30.61%

For the past year First Northwest Bancorp was less bullish than Flagstar Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors First Northwest Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and held-for-investment (HFI) portfolio groups. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and, national call centers, Internet, unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and residential mortgages HFI and mortgage servicing rights, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a regional office in Jackson, Michigan; and 99 full services banking branches in Michigan, as well as leased 31 retail offices located in 19 states, 4 wholesale lending offices, and 3 commercial lending offices. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.