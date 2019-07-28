First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) to pay $0.03 on Sep 6, 2019; HUGOTON ROYALTYTRUST UNIT BEN INT (HGTXU) Shorts Raised By 114.29%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FNWB) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. First Northwest Bancorp’s current price of $16.20 translates into 0.19% yield. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 6,561 shares traded. First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) has declined 0.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical FNWB News: 19/04/2018 DJ First Northwest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNWB); 26/04/2018 – FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP FNWB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 26/04/2018 – First Northwest Bancorp 3Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits First Northwest Bancorp

HUGOTON ROYALTYTRUST UNIT BEN INT (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) had an increase of 114.29% in short interest. HGTXU’s SI was 3,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 114.29% from 1,400 shares previously. With 51,200 avg volume, 0 days are for HUGOTON ROYALTYTRUST UNIT BEN INT (OTCMKTS:HGTXU)’s short sellers to cover HGTXU’s short positions. The stock increased 10.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.44. About 30,953 shares traded. Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company has market cap of $178.01 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 19.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit.

Hugoton Royalty Trust holds working interests in certain gas-producing properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $17.60 million.

