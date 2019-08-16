First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) to pay $0.03 on Sep 6, 2019; Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Sentiment Is 1.17

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 7 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 6 reduced and sold equity positions in Harvest Capital Credit Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 310,518 shares, down from 370,793 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Harvest Capital Credit Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FNWB) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. First Northwest Bancorp’s current price of $16.09 translates into 0.19% yield. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 29,688 shares traded or 164.72% up from the average. First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) has risen 0.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FNWB News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP FNWB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 26/04/2018 – First Northwest Bancorp 3Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits First Northwest Bancorp; 19/04/2018 DJ First Northwest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company has market cap of $175.70 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 19.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation for 69,175 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 24,530 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 54,583 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Co Il has invested 0% in the stock. Covington Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 459 shares.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $62.01 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 27.13 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.