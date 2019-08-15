First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) to pay $0.03 on Sep 6, 2019; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding By $1.26 Million

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FNWB) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. First Northwest Bancorp’s current price of $16.00 translates into 0.19% yield. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 17,587 shares traded or 61.62% up from the average. First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) has risen 0.12% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FNWB News: 19/04/2018 DJ First Northwest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNWB); 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits First Northwest Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – First Northwest Bancorp 3Q EPS 14c; 26/04/2018 – FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP FNWB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company acquired 6,672 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 273,334 shares with $51.92M value, up from 266,662 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $916.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55 million shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company has market cap of $174.72 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 19.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 5.83% above currents $202.75 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cascend Securities on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $228 target in Thursday, March 21 report. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating.