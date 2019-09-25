First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.71 N/A 0.76 21.17 Provident Financial Services Inc. 25 4.76 N/A 1.86 12.97

Demonstrates First Northwest Bancorp and Provident Financial Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Provident Financial Services Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. First Northwest Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial Services Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6% Provident Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

First Northwest Bancorp has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Provident Financial Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.7% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 67.7% of Provident Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of First Northwest Bancorp’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Provident Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36% Provident Financial Services Inc. -3.05% -0.86% -7.78% -1.19% -5.34% 0.94%

For the past year First Northwest Bancorp was more bullish than Provident Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Provident Financial Services Inc. beats First Northwest Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.