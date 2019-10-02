First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Contrasting side by side

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp 16 0.00 7.94M 0.76 21.17 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 33 0.00 1.01M 2.49 13.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Northwest Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First Northwest Bancorp has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Northwest Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 48,562,691.13% 4.1% 0.6% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 3,093,415.01% 9.9% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

First Northwest Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.49 beta. From a competition point of view, Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.7% of First Northwest Bancorp shares and 21.4% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares. First Northwest Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12%

For the past year First Northwest Bancorp has weaker performance than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana beats First Northwest Bancorp.