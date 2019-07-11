First National Trust Co Upped Realty Income (O) Position; Liqtech International (LIQT) Shorts Raised By 9.33%

First National Trust Co increased Realty Income Corp (O) stake by 15.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Trust Co acquired 7,331 shares as Realty Income Corp (O)’s stock declined 0.45%. The First National Trust Co holds 54,680 shares with $4.02 million value, up from 47,349 last quarter. Realty Income Corp now has $22.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 1.16M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C

Liqtech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) had an increase of 9.33% in short interest. LIQT’s SI was 4.13M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.33% from 3.78M shares previously. With 375,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Liqtech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s short sellers to cover LIQT’s short positions. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 223,364 shares traded or 28.14% up from the average. LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) has risen 375.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 371.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LiqTech International, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 21,598 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 83,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Selz Limited Com has 0.11% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 259,000 shares. Apis Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 460,000 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. 50,000 are owned by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. 1492 Management Ltd Company invested 0.42% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 93,085 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 134,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc accumulated 1.79M shares or 1.37% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 777,022 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Parsons Mngmt Ri invested in 0.01% or 48,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 192,009 shares. Awm Inv Commerce holds 2.25% or 5.31 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 27, 2019 : ACN, WBA, MKC, CAG, SJR, PDCO, APOG, GMS, SKIS, SOL – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on LiqTech’s Q1 results; shares +2.9% – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liqtech: A Very Attractive Bet On New Ship Fuel Regulation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LiqTech International, Inc. Pre-Announces Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue and Profitability, Growing Order Backlog, and Intent to List on Nasdaq – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company has market cap of $206.83 million. The firm makes and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment maker market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing.

First National Trust Co decreased Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) stake by 44,610 shares to 553,475 valued at $20.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 15,400 shares and now owns 17,623 shares. Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) was reduced too.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Realty Income To Report Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “102â¿áµˆ Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income declares $0.2265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus.