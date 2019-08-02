First National Trust Co Upped Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $343,878; Aureus Asset Management Increased Its Constellation Brands Class A (STZ) Position by $3.34 Million

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (STZ) by 21.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 19,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 108,453 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02M, up from 89,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193.6. About 1.31M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 3,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 78,080 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, up from 74,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands eyed after shock Canopy Growth development – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

