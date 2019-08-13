First National Trust Co Upped International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $701,193; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Raised Its Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) by $528,000 as Market Value Rose

First National Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 27.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 4,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 23,070 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 18,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 3.22M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 279,090 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Properties by 42,400 shares to 68,813 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 30,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,296 shares to 67,927 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 44,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,475 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).