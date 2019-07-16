First National Trust Co Upped Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

First National Trust Co increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 12.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Trust Co acquired 19,279 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The First National Trust Co holds 179,336 shares with $9.68 million value, up from 160,057 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $248.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Friday, March 15. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $625 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, April 22. Raymond James maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, April 22 with “Outperform” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $611.0000 575.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $684.0000 611.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $610 New Target: $575 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $630 New Target: $610 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $630 Initiates Coverage On

01/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $600 New Target: $630 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $625 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem & owns 137,540 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.82% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 113,772 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co Incorporated has 0.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 247,340 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 369,595 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Kings Point owns 1.63% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 151,830 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt invested in 1.63% or 26,165 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel has 0.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,650 shares. Dsc LP holds 0.05% or 5,113 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Co owns 7,663 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Newfocus Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 166,604 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc holds 0.72% or 150,031 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 1.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 115,000 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co, Missouri-based fund reported 137,373 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 417,700 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “An Acquisition Molds Extreme Networks Into a Cloud Leader – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $55 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

First National Trust Co decreased Spdr Series Trust stake by 40,822 shares to 433,236 valued at $13.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 12,271 shares and now owns 20,080 shares. Dbx Etf Tr (DBEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold Intuitive Surgical, Inc. shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.29% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 9,495 shares. 910 are held by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 116,556 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 28 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel holds 0.11% or 437 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na has 7,760 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And invested in 9,446 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 1,075 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,917 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation. Signaturefd Ltd holds 641 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Northeast Investment Mgmt reported 28,140 shares. 17,244 were reported by Kbc Group Nv.

The stock increased 0.29% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $527.75. About 388,084 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intuitive buys robotic endoscope business – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ISRG, CXO, UNH – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.