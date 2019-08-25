First National Trust Co Upped 1Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Sellers Increased By 8.98% Their Shorts

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) had an increase of 8.98% in short interest. CBAY’s SI was 8.43M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.98% from 7.73M shares previously. With 1.31M avg volume, 6 days are for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s short sellers to cover CBAY’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 325,338 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $379.92 million. It engages in developing seladelpar , a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes.

Among 6 analysts covering Cymabay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cymabay Therapeutics has $30 highest and $11 lowest target. $19.57’s average target is 253.89% above currents $5.53 stock price. Cymabay Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. H.C. Wainwright maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Sunday, March 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

