First National Trust Co Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) Has Lifted by $409,372 as Share Value Rose; Altimeter Capital Management LP Lifted Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $337.17 Million; Market Valuation Rose

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 22,804 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 18,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $125.25. About 1.59 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 2.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.37 million, up from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $131. About 908,511 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $20.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,310 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, EA – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expedia declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, INCY – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Tech Blue Chip Buys – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 200,164 shares. 50,854 are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 297,407 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 663,191 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 4,832 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 19,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & owns 678,997 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. S&Co Inc has 0.05% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 3,752 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Com holds 0.03% or 148,950 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Js Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 9.19% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 367,366 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 17,281 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 742,601 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 6,109 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 12.07 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63,010 are held by Richard C Young &. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 37,640 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 659,245 shares. Ci Invests Incorporated reported 321,466 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.31% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 331,036 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.4% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 19,749 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cutler Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 105,823 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Company holds 32,801 shares. 3,340 are held by Allen Investment Mngmt. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc invested 2.76% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.24% or 7.60M shares. Asset One stated it has 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,484 shares. Hilltop Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,757 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,202 shares to 25,841 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,175 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).