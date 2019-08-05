First National Trust Co Stake in Hershey Co (HSY) Has Boosted by $716,148 as Shares Rose; Hanesbrands (HBI) Stock Declined While Financial Advantage Has Boosted Holding

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 80.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 6,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 14,052 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 7,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $152.11. About 1.21 million shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 17/05/2018 – HSY BOOSTING PRODUCTION FOR HERSHEY’S, REESE’S & KIT KAT BRANDS; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 7.08 million shares traded or 54.46% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $265.51 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO also sold $1.53 million worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12,271 shares to 20,080 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEM) by 18,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,938 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF).

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 52,922 shares to 91,744 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

