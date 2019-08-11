First National Trust Co Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin (SPWH) as Shares Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin (SPWH) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 601,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 159,132 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 05/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Sheridan, Wyoming; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO MAY 23, 2023, TERM LOAN WILL ALSO MATURE ON MAY 23, 2023; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $837.0M-$860.0M; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE NAMES PRESIDENT AND COO BARKER AS CEO; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE – AMENDMENT , RESTATEMENT OF CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Names Jon Barker CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPWH); 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO John Schaefer to Retire

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 8,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 41,823 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 50,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co accumulated 66,409 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Rbf Cap Limited Company owns 0.56% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 50,000 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability owns 3,305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 270,596 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Liability Company. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Two Sigma Secs Lc stated it has 11,405 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 54,390 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 3,315 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards National Bank Communications has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 13,391 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 308,385 shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 3,500 shares. Richard C Young & Ltd reported 50,521 shares. Minnesota-based Stillwater Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 6,183 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,862 shares to 22,804 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.78 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SPWH’s profit will be $5.17M for 8.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.

