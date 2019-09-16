First National Trust Co Lowered Its Aes (AES) Holding; Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limitedha (AOSL) Shorts Increased By 16.23%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limitedha (NASDAQ:AOSL) had an increase of 16.23% in short interest. AOSL’s SI was 633,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.23% from 545,300 shares previously. With 71,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limitedha (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s short sellers to cover AOSL’s short positions. The SI to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limitedha’s float is 3.39%. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 128,080 shares traded or 26.51% up from the average. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) has declined 23.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AOSL News: 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor Sees 4Q Rev $106M-$110M; 16/05/2018 – Foundry Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Alpha & Omega Semi; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR – ON MAY 9, A JV SUBSIDIARY OF CO ENTERED INTO A LEASE FINANCE AGREEMENT AND A SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q Rev $102.9M; 09/05/2018 – Alpha & Omega Semi Presenting at Conference May 23; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD – LENDERS AGREE TO PROVIDE AN AGGREGATE OF RMB 400 MLN OF FINANCING TO JV COMPANY, PURSUANT TO AGREEMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q Adj EPS 23c; 28/03/2018 – Alpha & Omega Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces l2C Controllable EZBuck Regulator

First National Trust Co decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 25.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Trust Co sold 22,115 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The First National Trust Co holds 63,563 shares with $1.07 million value, down from 85,678 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $10.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 5.64M shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q EPS $1.03; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares while 24 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 16.10 million shares or 5.82% more from 15.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 11,630 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 535,832 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,237 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership stated it has 52,904 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) for 73 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0% or 15,501 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 13,722 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 49,444 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp holds 247,182 shares. 34,580 were accumulated by Swiss Bank. Citigroup holds 5,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies a portfolio of power semiconductors for consumer, computing, communications, and industrial markets primarily in the United States, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Germany. The company has market cap of $317.77 million. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors ; and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits. It has a 168.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power IC products comprising devices that are used for power management and power delivery; and analog power devices that are used for circuit protection and signal switching.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential reported 6.78M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Valley Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 200,000 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0% or 41,919 shares. 109,373 were accumulated by Cap Incorporated Ca. Axa reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Contravisory Investment Mngmt reported 0.19% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,845 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.13% or 929,338 shares. Hennessy Advsr reported 1.34 million shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 27,832 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Company Ma holds 0.08% or 12.11M shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity. The insider UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 2.58 million shares worth $41.58 million.

