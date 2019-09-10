First National Trust Co Lifted Nike (NKE) Position By $583,548; Calamp (CAMP) Sentiment Is 0.95

First National Trust Co increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 12.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Trust Co acquired 6,947 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The First National Trust Co holds 64,022 shares with $5.39M value, up from 57,075 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $132.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 4.02M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire

Calamp Corp (CAMP) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 61 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 64 reduced and sold their stock positions in Calamp Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 25.87 million shares, down from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Calamp Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 52 Increased: 44 New Position: 17.

First National Trust Co decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,510 shares to 46,127 valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 9,600 shares and now owns 66,553 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.63's average target is 4.47% above currents $88.67 stock price.

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $943,993 for 90.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. for 211,943 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 223,800 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.95% invested in the company for 126,129 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 0.87% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,049 shares.