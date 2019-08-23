First National Trust Co Increases Position in Church & Dwight (CHD); As Tech Data (TECD) Stock Declined, S&T Bank Trimmed Its Position by $954,210

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 4,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 83,844 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, up from 78,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $79.02. About 403,720 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 9,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 134,876 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, down from 144,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 185,497 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Bancorporation Pa invested in 134,876 shares. Kennedy Capital reported 0.07% stake. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt reported 4,107 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 241 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 13,400 shares. Mason Street Advisors holds 0.04% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 19,845 shares. 309,806 were reported by Charles Schwab Management. Principal Financial Gru invested in 0.02% or 165,616 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 25,000 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 3,000 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Horizon Investment Ser Lc accumulated 0.45% or 6,515 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Fmr Ltd Com reported 1.11 million shares stake.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.02 million for 9.35 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 105,332 shares to 551,620 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tech Data Completes Acquisition of Avnet’s Technology Solutions Business – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tech Data Launches Cloud Solutions Factory to Meet Digital Transformation Needs – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Tech Data Introduces Contracts Exchange Program to Help Partners Better Serve the Public Sector – Stockhouse” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for April 11th – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 70% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 44,610 shares to 553,475 shares, valued at $20.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,080 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).