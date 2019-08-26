First National Trust Co Increases Holding in Chevron New (CVX); Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Lowered Holding by $3.39 Million as Shares Were Volatile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Net $39.1M; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – The company already has a partnership with Chef’d, which provides customers with the option to select meals that have been approved by Weight Watchers; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers is about to launch a line of quick prep meal kits at grocery stores; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Weight Watchers Int’l To ‘B+’; Otlk Stbl; 30/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW GOOD: A SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN TO H

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 4,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 152,658 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, up from 147,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $116.14. About 1.50 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 40,822 shares to 433,236 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,841 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5,489 shares. Axa holds 549,986 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 41,352 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Bancorp Of Newtown reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pictet Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 967,670 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa holds 6,587 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Management Limited invested in 4,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.58% or 70,464 shares. Stadion Money Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,112 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 0.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Canal Insur accumulated 69,240 shares or 2.9% of the stock. 22,398 are owned by Montecito Bancorporation &. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 0.24% or 45,094 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability has 18,891 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares to 24.50 million shares, valued at $32.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $260,446 activity.