First National Trust Co Increased General Mls (GIS) Position By $529,776; Great Point Partners Trimmed Its Zafgen (ZFGN) Holding

First National Trust Co increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 11.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First National Trust Co acquired 10,188 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The First National Trust Co holds 101,375 shares with $5.32 million value, up from 91,187 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.83 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa

Great Point Partners Llc decreased Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) stake by 28.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Great Point Partners Llc sold 899,680 shares as Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s stock declined 64.45%. The Great Point Partners Llc holds 2.21 million shares with $2.63B value, down from 3.11M last quarter. Zafgen Inc. now has $27.19M valuation. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.0266 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7296. About 821,872 shares traded or 59.45% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.55’s average target is -2.63% below currents $53.97 stock price. General Mills had 19 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21.

First National Trust Co decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 9,574 shares to 74,090 valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 7,848 shares and now owns 6,078 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was reduced too.

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.29 EPS, up 29.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% EPS growth.