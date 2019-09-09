First National Trust Co Increased Chevron New (CVX) Stake; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) stake by 5.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 1,870 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 34,507 shares with $6.35 million value, up from 32,637 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals now has $44.68B valuation. The stock decreased 3.44% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $175.09. About 713,153 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

First National Trust Co increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Trust Co acquired 4,961 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The First National Trust Co holds 152,658 shares with $18.81M value, up from 147,697 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $225.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.41M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ithaka Group Llc reported 1.43% stake. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,510 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.23% or 3.73M shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 218,355 shares. Van Eck Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 116,428 shares. First Lp accumulated 737,564 shares or 0.27% of the stock. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Amer Century Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Shelton Mngmt accumulated 4,451 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 155,810 shares. Icon Advisers reported 26,130 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Norinchukin National Bank The invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Td Asset Management owns 519,174 shares. World Asset Mngmt has 16,445 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $25400 highest and $20900 lowest target. $229.60’s average target is 31.13% above currents $175.09 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 16 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Thursday, August 1. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $23000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $21100 target.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) stake by 32,782 shares to 38,211 valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,265 shares and now owns 25,961 shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was reduced too.

First National Trust Co decreased Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) stake by 17,253 shares to 48,350 valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) stake by 44,610 shares and now owns 553,475 shares. Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $133 lowest target. $144’s average target is 20.62% above currents $119.38 stock price. Chevron Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $142 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,883 shares. Moreover, Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.56% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,294 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.76% or 275,624 shares in its portfolio. 94,180 are owned by Nippon Life Glob Americas. Stearns Financial Grp Inc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 23,642 shares. 5.72M were reported by American Century Companies. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 39,670 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc holds 1.57% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 79,056 shares. Financial Corp holds 20,085 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Penbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 56,430 shares. Broderick Brian C has 31,136 shares. Weiss Asset LP stated it has 1,643 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).