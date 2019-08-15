First National Trust Co Increased By $799,220 Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) SI Increased By 0.36%

First National Trust Co increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 5.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First National Trust Co acquired 449 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The First National Trust Co holds 8,056 shares with $14.35M value, up from 7,607 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $872.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) had an increase of 0.36% in short interest. HLX’s SI was 7.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.36% from 7.71 million shares previously. With 1.04M avg volume, 7 days are for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s short sellers to cover HLX’s short positions. The SI to Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s float is 5.51%. The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 862,554 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7

First National Trust Co decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 6,462 shares to 17,552 valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 3,188 shares and now owns 44,692 shares. Dbx Etf Tr (DBEM) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 24.72% above currents $1762.96 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 19. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It operates through three divisions: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. It has a 33.76 P/E ratio. The firm engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment activities in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles , trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services.