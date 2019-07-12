First National Trust Co Holds Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH); Two Sigma Securities Has Upped Its United Parcel Service (Call) (UPS) Position by $1.42 Million as Stock Value Declined

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) (UPS) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67,900 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 55,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.52. About 1.65M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 54.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 15,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,477 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 28,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 846,671 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 30,632 shares to 85,678 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,876 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura holds 25,240 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa reported 652,315 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% or 53,048 shares. Chevy Chase Trust owns 248,520 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has 4,632 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Com accumulated 1.05 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com invested in 0.14% or 20,183 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Company owns 6,647 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Csat Advisory Lp owns 425 shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 36,630 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 30,352 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 57,977 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 6,302 shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 42,278 shares. Goelzer Invest Management owns 25,469 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% or 60,125 shares in its portfolio. 3.48M were reported by Boston Prtnrs. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Epoch Inv Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 962,380 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 180,393 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Nomura Holdg Inc invested in 22,813 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Piedmont Inc has 0.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 61,449 shares. Spinnaker Tru invested in 0.18% or 16,279 shares. 2,019 are held by Plancorp Ltd Co. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division holds 0.04% or 2,367 shares in its portfolio. Monroe State Bank & Mi reported 3,770 shares stake. 1,930 were accumulated by Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 137,034 shares to 109,466 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).