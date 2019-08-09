First National Trust Co Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Shikiar Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 3,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 69,044 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 72,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.44. About 6.57 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has 49,000 shares. Northeast Consultants stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation reported 284,695 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors accumulated 0.21% or 9,406 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 132,100 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Llc owns 283,683 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Financial Corporation reported 0.21% stake. Bellecapital Limited holds 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 5,390 shares. Northstar Advsrs Lc accumulated 22,883 shares. Apriem Advsr owns 6,420 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Mgmt Ny has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Steinberg Glob Asset reported 23,757 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westpac Bk Corporation reported 404,428 shares. Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,520 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6,282 shares to 14,052 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 16,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Despite Historic Market Performance, IMX Remains Relatively Unchanged – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 41,139 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Llc owns 209,815 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management holds 1.27M shares or 14.07% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 4,068 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 3.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbus Circle Investors reported 316,061 shares. 111,973 were accumulated by Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 1.34M shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.98 million shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 140,572 shares. Telos Mngmt reported 3.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Jacobs And Ca has 3.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,083 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn reported 10,087 shares. Tru Co Of Oklahoma holds 35,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legacy Capital Partners accumulated 5.49% or 61,997 shares.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 24,815 shares to 465,980 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 12,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY).