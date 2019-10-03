First National Trust Co Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Has Increased as Share Value Declined; As Citrix Systems (CTXS) Stock Value Declined, Arizona State Retirement System Cut by $780,276 Its Stake

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 35,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 123,539 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60 million, up from 87,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 3.27M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 7,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 49,189 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, down from 57,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.33. About 447,898 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 10,390 shares to 40,058 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc A by 11,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Lc has 0.06% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). British Columbia Invest Management Corp owns 102,329 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc reported 5,664 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited owns 3,843 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Long Island Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 2,591 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 0.07% or 84,351 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.08% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moore Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 260,000 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 597,984 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 102,237 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Ellington Management Grp Lc owns 14,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% or 8,654 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha reported 49,944 shares.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96 million for 28.37 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Citrix Delivers Expanded Network Protection through SD-WAN Solution with Palo Alto Networks – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CMP Transforms Business with Citrix – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 17,875 shares to 30,475 shares, valued at $963,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,039 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

