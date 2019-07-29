First National Trust Co Has Upped Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $1.02 Million; Snyder Capital Management LP Cut Stake in Azz (AZZ) as Share Price Rose

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 62,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,138 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 195,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 212,336 shares traded or 37.75% up from the average. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has risen 4.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share; 06/04/2018 – AZZ: Pendley to Serve as Strategic Advisor to CEO Through Feb. 28, 2019; 29/03/2018 – AZZ: Relevant Periods Should No Longer Be Relied Upon Due to Accounting Erro; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Restatements Resulted From a Correction to the Acctg Method Historically Used by the Co to Record Rev for Certain Contracts Within Its Energy Segment; 23/04/2018 – DJ AZZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZZ); 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AZZ Inc; 19/04/2018 – AZZ WORKING TO FILE STATEMENTS FOR 3Q18, FY2018; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Inc; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AZZ – FINANCIAL REPORTS IN CO’S QTRLY REPORTS FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 & AUG 31, 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON DUE TO ACCOUNTING ERROR

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 19,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, up from 160,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,732 shares to 69,044 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,523 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited reported 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Terril Brothers accumulated 5,797 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.38 million shares. 75,853 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 25,861 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Tctc Holdings Ltd Company holds 0.97% or 330,618 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 137,373 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,938 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 150,290 shares. Asset One Co Ltd has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whittier Trust has invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Central Bancorporation Tru accumulated 14,195 shares. 32,336 were accumulated by Prio Wealth L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AZZ shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 2.43% less from 22.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). American Century Cos holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 218,679 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 3,400 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 171 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 37,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 67,379 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 0.01% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 26,817 shares. Citadel stated it has 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). State Street Corporation has 732,766 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 17,492 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 39,934 shares. Sterling Management invested 0.02% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 25,400 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AZZ’s profit will be $13.86M for 22.15 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by AZZ Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.57% negative EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 39,266 shares to 435,497 shares, valued at $50.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT).